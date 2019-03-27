Behind Jambojet’s failed attempt to land at the Lake side

A Kisumu-bound Jambojet plane from Nairobi was on Tuesday evening forced to return to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after failed attempts to land at the lakeside town due to bad weather.

The plane JM8656 was reportedly unable to land as a result of poor visibility occasioned by bad weather following evening rainfall in Kisumu.

Passengers who were set to fly to Nairobi using the plane were hence booked in the Wednesday morning flight.

The other airlines — including Kenya Airways, Safarilink, Fly 540 and Silverstone — however had their normal landings and take off.

Jambojet airline is often the last flight to land and take off at/from the Kisumu International Airport in the evening with the timing now changed to 7pm as a result of the ongoing runway repairs.