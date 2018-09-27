Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Beautifil Woman Commits Suicide In Kayole over high Cost of Living, Mafisi Crying Out, big loss

Beautifil Woman Commits Suicide In Kayole over high Cost of Living, Mafisi Crying Out, big loss

1 Comment

This lady , Martha Kwamboka Ogero, committed suicide in Eastlands Nairobi, specifiaclly Kayole over failure to pay two months rent. She was reportedly depressed. What a beauty? what a waste?

Comments

  1. WHO OWNS THE RENTAL PROPERTIES ALL OVER KENYA??
    IF THEY ARE THE CARTELS HOW DID THEY MANAGE TO SUBDUE THE POPULATION AND MAKE THEM JOBLESS AND HELPLESS??

    KENYAN CITIZENS SHOULD GO BACK TO WORKING THE LAND! THAT IS WHERE THE WEALTH IS LOCATED!! UNLESS THE RULING ELITES HAVE SOLD ALL THE LAND PARCELS TO FOREIGN INTERESTS; LIKE THE YALA SWAMP!!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies