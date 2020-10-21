BBI shall be subject to referendum, to be passed by counties in 2weeks- Raila reveals

Raila gives the Referendum roadmap and says it will be a popular initiative through Article 257. He has also said they will accept the outcome of the Referendum

“Why do you think that your poor people deserve the wheelbarrow and not your helicopter? Please stop lying to poor Kenyans.”@RailaOdinga

1. 35% of the National raised revenue to be allocated to counties up from 15%

2. Development of Ward fund kitty.

3. Embracing utu/ ubuntu

4. 7 year tax holiday for youth and start ups (SMEs)

5. Helb loan to be paid after a grace period of four years and after getting a job.

6. Every ward to have a business incubation centre for youth.

7. Full gender parity in the Senate

8. Youth Commission to be established.

9. Political parties to access cash on basis of how inclusive they are especially on women and youth.

10. Court cases involving corruption to end at most in 2 years.

11. Office of Independent Judiciary Ombudsman to be established.

12. Governor and his deputy to be of opposite gender.