Battle for Remote Control Rages on

By Fred G

If you live alone, you likely have not experienced one of the biggest battles fought in households around the world. It is the battle for remote control.

The children want to watch their cartoon programmes; the wife want to watch soap opera and the mzee want to watch prime time news. The Mama almost always wins this battle. She has the capacity to force everyone to line up behind her. But that is until there is a big soccer game. At this point, mzee can act like a wounded Buffalo charging at the aggressor. If he fails to have his way, he will have the excuse to watch the game at the club with the boys.

The remote control is a symbol of power. It gives the person who has it power to change channels and therefore determine what everyone else must watch. If you don’t like what is airing and you don’t have the remote control, you can go to bed early.

One day, the only person who is both man and God was in a boat with his disciples. They were crossing the sea of Galilee. Quite evidently, our Lord was very tired. So he went to sleep at the stern of the boat as the disciples did the hard work of steering the vessel with oars. The disciples had the remote control. They could determine the speed and, in fair weather, even the direction. That was until strong winds came upon them.

Some of these folks were men of the sea. They had been fishermen since their youth. They understood how the sea and the elements sometimes colluded to cause trouble. They knew how to steer the vessels to safety at such moments.

But this particular storm was unusually strong. Everything they had learnt wasn’t working. Now they faced the real prospect of drowning. That is when they remembered that there was someone else in the boat – Jesus.

“Master, don’t you care that we perish,” they cried. Mark 4: 38.

Jesus, knowing he has the ultimate remote control, was sleeping peacefully. He was woken up by his disciples’ cries “And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.” Mark 4: 39. He then scolded them for their little faith.

I no longer want to fight for the remote control. I want the one who has the ultimate remote control to direct my steps from the word go.

“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3: 5- 6