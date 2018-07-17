‘Barack and His Sister are Not God!” Malik Obama Breathes Fire After Wife Blocked From Kogelo Function

Former US President Barack Obama’s half-brother on Monday was breathing fire after reports indicated that his wife was blocked from accessing Mama Sarah Obama’s home.

The reports carried by the Star indicated that Malik’s wife, Sheila Anyango was denied entry into Mama Sarah Obama’s home, where Barack Obama was having breakfast with the family before launching Sauti Kuu Foundation – an organization built by his half-sister Auma.

A furious Malik who skipped the event stating that it was an affair between Obama and Auma described the reports as fake news.

“FAKE NEWS! Have to drag me into it. FAKE NEWS folks! NOT MY WIFE!” he said.

“And very disrespectful to the governor. They think they are God,” he added referring to the incident where the security team wanted to frisk Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga but he refused.

“Did you see me there? No. You only saw Auma and Mama Sarah. No further comments. Rita Auma is not the Obama family. It was her and her brother’s affair,” he told the Nation.

Malik broke ranks with his family two years ago when he campaigned against Mr Obama’s Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

He endorsed Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

In 2016, Malik accused President Obama of ignoring his Kenyan family and the African continent after he was elected the first black president of the US despite using “his Kenyan roots as a strong pillar of his 2008 presidential campaigns”.