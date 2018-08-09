Bank Freezes 50 Accounts of Hon Babu Owino’s Rival Days Before Supreme Court Ruling

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s rival Francis Mureithi who is also a businessman has had his 50 accounts frozen by different banks.

Mureithi learnt of the development on Wednesday, August 8, as he went to withdraw cash as usual.

The politician applied to withdraw a huge sum of cash at one of his bank account along Mombasa road on Tuesday, August 7, and was asked to come for the cash the following day only to be told he cannot access his money. Our attempt to get a response Mureithi were unsuccessful as one of his aides said the politician was unwell.

It is unclear why he sought to withdraw huge sums of cash from many of his accounts spread across several banks.

To withdraw huge sums of cash, say above KSh 1 million from most local banks, one first has to make an application to the bank early enough before accessing the same in the evening.

The development comes at a time Mureithi has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against Owino’s election as Embakasi East MP. He successfully challenged the MP’s win at the High Court but lost at the Court of Appeal.