Banana Peddler set to respond to two homeless Kenyans in the US who slurred him

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka Banana Peddler

Some things really discombobulate me. A homeless man called Fred Amisi coaches a homeless woman called Caro Nyatichi to traduce me in his live show and allege that I was paid a hardscrabble 50$ to asperse his reputation in an article. 50$ for an article? A journalist of my standing?

Anyways, for now he has won. He has beautified the internet with oral stones hurled at my person by him and his sympathisers. There is no gainsaying that denizens even plebeians on his show have made a joke of my imaginary measly 50$ wage.

I countenance that I’ve always exercised restraint since my name was first dragged into the muddy snafu. I have commented carefully with my integrity intact, until the lady’s remarks broke the last straw of my camel came forth.

I will be right back with a rebuttal. It is my unequivocal right of reply since my person was mentioned and just like Fred purportedly did, clear my name out of the ashes. For me, I’ll do it not through a spoken word, but written. As an egghead called George Byron once quipped, “A drop of ink may make a million think”

I have requested KT, the same platform the other contentious article was erstwhile published to allow me respond through the same mediup I was slurred.

Since Fred dragged me, I am readily available and not scared out of my wits.

NB/ I have a problem with no other person whatsoever. This is squarely between me and crackpot Fred Amisi.

See you soon.