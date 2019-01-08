Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri Arrested for supporting William ‘LootAll’ and criticizing Uhuru

Bahati member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri who led protesters to demonstrate against President Uhuru Kenyatta has been arrested in Nakuru.

Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri was displeased about President Uhuru Kenyatta verbal attack on Mt Kenya leaders demanding for the development of the region.

The president referred to those MPs agitating for development projects as “washenzi” who should let him be.

“Wale wanatapatapa huko na siasa duni, sisi tumesema kwamba maendeleo haitakua inapatikana kwa sababu kiongozi ametoka pahali fulani. (Those moving around with cheap politics, we have decided that development will no longer be distributed according to region the President is from).”

In protest, the legislator led demonstrations on the streets of Nakuru in a t-shirt written “Mimii ni mshenzi. Je wewe mwana Kenya?”

Ngunjiri was echoing Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s sentiments.

More to follow…