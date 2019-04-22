Kenya Today

Babu Owino Strongly Condemn DP Ruto’s baseless remarks on the Luo Community

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Hon Babu Owino has condemned Deputy President Dr William Ruto for holding so much hatred against the Luo Community.
The ODM youthful legislator was responding to a video clip in which Ruto was captured uttering hate speech against the Community. In the video that was captured over the weekend, DP Ruto was caught condemning ‘Raila Odinga’ and the ‘Luo’ community after a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend SGR to Kisumu and Busia border. Speaking on Sunday as Christians celebrate Easter, DP Ruto condemned “watu wa kung’oa reli” for always causing problems. The statement from DP was a clear indication that he was attacking Raila Odinga and his people.

