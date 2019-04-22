Babu Owino Strongly Condemn DP Ruto’s baseless remarks on the Luo Community

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Hon Babu Owino has condemned Deputy President Dr William Ruto for holding so much hatred against the Luo Community.

But why would DP Ruto hold so much hate against a whole community? Wan kaka Luos OK wabosecho kendo ngato ok bo bwogowa gi thuol mothoo!!! pic.twitter.com/PbK1HMDm2E — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) April 22, 2019

The ODM youthful legislator was responding to a video clip in which Ruto was captured uttering hate speech against the Community.In the video that was captured over the weekend, DP Ruto was caught condemning ‘Raila Odinga’ and the ‘Luo’ community after a plan by President Uhuru Kenyatta to extend SGR to Kisumu and Busia border. Speaking on Sunday as Christians celebrate Easter, DP Ruto condemned “watu wa kung’oa reli” for always causing problems. The statement from DP was a clear indication that he was attacking Raila Odinga and his people.