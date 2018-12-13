Hon BABU OWINO Hangs on Uhuru’s official car in Kisumu, new bodyguard ?

Embakasi East mp Babu Owino was on thursday seen hanging on the president’s vehicle . The controversial mp who was swept into the handshake was seen agitating for the youth and the public outcry was that he speaks with the residents.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday toured the land of Kisumu via Kisumu International Airport, where he was officially received by ODM leader Raila Odinga and his Deputy William Ruto.

His two days tour in the area is the first one since the historic handshake between him and Raila on March 9, 2018.

The tour also marked some good moments between Raila nd Ruto, who are seen as front runners to succeed Uhuru in 2022 with supporters of the two taking on each other whenever an opportunity presents itself. Uhuru’s first agenda in Kisumu was to commission (again) the construction of the Ahero Interchange in Kisumu. Nothing new as this was commissioned sometimes in 2016



Uhuru’s other agenda in the region is to launch the universal healthcare cover in Kisumu, among other projects. However, while traversing the region, Embakasi East Member of parliament seemed to have been acting as Uhuru’s bodyguard.

The vibrant legislator hanged besides President Kenyatta’s vehicle, the place personal bodyguards normally hang, as the president moved around addressing Kisumu residents. Could he have also secured a new job as President Uhuru’s errand boy?

The lawmaker looked relaxed, seemingly enjoying the President’s address, with President Kenyatta at some point holding his hand.

Hon Babu Tibiim Owino hangs on Uhuru’s motorcade in Kisumu. The MP was born and raised up in a slum in Kisumu

Uhuru is expected to tour Nyanza’s Siaya County tomorrow, where they (Him and Raila) will be honored by Jaramogi Oginga University with honorary doctorates for their efforts to restore peace in the Country through their historic handshake.

This will happen during the University’s graduation ceremony tomorrow which the duo have been scheduled to attend.