Baba take the oath and reject equity bank, Raila junior role in the controversial swearing-in

Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna has revealed that Raila Odinga Junior played an immense role in the controversial swearing-in of the opposition chief.

In brief excerpts of his new book, Treason: The Case Against Tyrants and Renegades, the firebrand lawyer records that Raila Junior told his father, Raila Odinga not to disappoint him as well as other Kenyans who believed in his leadership.

He highlights a tense conversation between Raila and his son before the Luo political kingpin gained the courage to take the oath, which raised the political temperatures of this nation following the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Look at me! Why do you think I have been attending these meetings- all of a sudden? Ask yourself why. I have never taken part in your political activities before. But I have been coming to your meetings why?” Raila Junior said to his father with a stern gaze, as recorded in the book the lawyer shared on his Twitter account.

The lawyer records that Junior challenged Raila to tell him how he was going to win the trust of Kenyans if he was not going to take the oath as planned.

He also reveals that Raila’s wife Winnie and his brother Oburu Odinga were against the whole idea.

“If I cannot trust you and I am your son, how will Kenyans trust you,” Junior is said to have persisted.