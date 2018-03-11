Breaking: RTD President Moi Seriously Sick, Flown To Israel For Surgery

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been flown to Israel for medical check up.

The doctors of the former president have booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee which has been a source of discomfort to him.

Mzee Moi is accompanied by his physician Dr David Silverstein and his son Senator Gideon Moi.

His heath has been a subject of speculation for long after he voted during the repeat election while inside the car.

Last week, his son Gideon had to make an impromptu flight to Kabarnet after e got an emergency cal informing him of his father’s deteriorated state.

Retired President Moi’s health is speculated to be Arthritis that often comes with old age and bones weakening.