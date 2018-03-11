Breaking: RTD President Moi Seriously Sick, Flown To Israel For Surgery

Former President Daniel arap Moi has been flown to Israel for medical check up.
The doctors of the former president have booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee which has been a source of discomfort to him.
Mzee Moi is accompanied by his physician Dr David Silverstein and his son Senator Gideon Moi.
His heath has been a subject of speculation for long after he voted during the repeat election while inside the car.
Last week, his son Gideon had to make an impromptu flight to Kabarnet after e got an emergency cal informing him of his father’s deteriorated state.
Retired President Moi’s health is speculated to be Arthritis that often comes with old age and bones weakening.
Comments
Austine Oyugi says
Wish you a quick recovery, Baba.
Nelly from German says
GET WELL SIR MOI.
Ken o says
Forner preso is a national figure
Wish you a quick recovery Sir
Anonymous says
They looted the nation and now can’t even rely ontheir delapidated health care system for treatment to the extend they have to fly out for treatment paid by the heavily indebted country runned by zombie IQs.
Anonymous says
Moi has GO,WENT,GONE.no need talk much.
Anonymous says
WHY NOT?
Mbero Bayi M says
He does not trust the dilapidated medical system he mismanaged during his tenure as president.. He is lucky he looted the country enough to enable him to be flown to other countries for a check up whenever he has headache or arthritis ! How about the other Kenyans who have no means to afford even coming to KNH? Moi had a chance to be magnanimous, but he squandered it, now he has to rely on other countries doctors and medical facilities for even a mere check up ! Those countries managed their system well that even failed rich presidents like Moi can go for medical tourism. This tell him how much he failed his country as a leader. When this rich people want to die, they go to Israel, India, Britain, USA at the expense of the tax payers who continue footing their bills. These are leeches of scorched earth. Stop draining the treasury; make your medical facilities state of the art to be proud of, rather than being ashamed of.
Anonymous says
Mber bai, u r a dressing empty chairs;moi has go,went and gone.
Anonymous says
when a man is unable to walk and on a wheel chair and over 90 years old,anything can happen.
Anonymous says
AFTER OVER 50 YEARS OF KENYA’S INDEPENDENCE AND SPRAWLING PALACES CONSTRUCTED ALL OVER THE COUNTRY BY THE RULING FAMILIES, ONE WOULD EXPECT THAT THERE COULD HAVE BEEN, AT LEAST, ONE WELL EQUIPPED HOSPITAL IN KENYA WHERE THESE RULING ELITES COULD GO TO FOR TREATMENT WHEN THEY ARE SICK!!
BUT NO!
THIS IDEA NEVER CLICKED! OR MAY BE THEY JUST WANT TO TREATED BY THOSE FRIENDS THEY TRUST; OR MAY BE THEY JUST WANT TO SURROUNDED BY CLOSE FRIENDS DURING THOSE VULNERABLE MOMENTS!!!
THOSE FRIENDS HAPPEN NOT TO BE KENYA CITIZENS !!