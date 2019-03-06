Aviation workers are not honest, there will be no loss of jobs- Transport CS Macharia

Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia has revealed the reason of tension between airport and its workers.

Macharia claimed that he had a meeting with the workers union but they still seem not to believe what they were told on claims that they would lose jobs after the KQ and Kenya airways merger.

The strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU), has led to some operational disruptions at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Long queues and passengers seated on the floor outside the terminals characterised scenes at the airport.

The national carrier Kenya Airways later issued a statement indicating that there would be flight delays and disruptions.

“Kenya Airways regrettably wishes to inform its customers and the general public that due to the illegal strike by Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KUWA), the airline will be experiencing disruptions in normal flight operations,” the KQ statement reads.

However, British Airways said they were not aware of any disruptions at the JKIA.

“Hey, Sara. We’re not aware of any strike action in Nairobi. As far as we’re concerned your flight will be operating as normal. Neil,” the airline said in response to a passenger who had inquired about her scheduled flight.

As efforts to resolve the situation at JKIA airport continue, KAWU insists they were not being disruptive and had already served the required 7- day strike notice.