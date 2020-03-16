Audio: ”I will kill you when i want” – Hon Muthoni Wamuchomba threatens journalist

Kiambu women representative Gathoni Wamuchomba is yet again on news headlines for threatening a freelance journalist Milton Were.

In an early morning phone call the women representative told of the freelance journalist that she would make sure that he disappears in a funny manner if he continued writing stories about her.

AUDIO

In the audio above, the Kiambu woman rep called the journalist who she claimed owned MKenyanews.co.ke, to which the young journalist denied knowledge of. I am a free lance but I dont own the site the good lady from Kiambu is alleging.

“Starting a site is not an is easy thing, requires a lot of finance to run. Where can I go and get such resources from? Secondly the women representative did not even take time to ask me if I owned the site of If it publishes my stories, she just called and delivered a very cold message, a threat on my life. This is very unfortunate to come a law maker, total disregard of our constitution, what even disturbs me is the fact Hon Wamuchomba was once a journalist. How could she have felt if somebody threatened her life back when she was simple poor journalist? I don’t even own the site, I have never done a story about her. It is so sad that leaders who were given the mantle to protect the people and talk on their behalf have turned out to be hyenas who want to eat their own people in the name of safeguarding their own interests.” He said



The women representative is said to have been choked by two stories that were running on the site and demanded that they be pulled down.

Kiambu women representative is no stranger to controversies after Being the talk of town saying that local men should embrace polygamy.

In August 2017 barely weeks after clinching her seat, she went on national TV and lambasted the proposal for salary cut for MPs by the salaries and remuneration commission. The legislator claimed that she wanted to be paid well and be honoured for who she was a remarks that didn’t go well with Kenyans who are suffering every day.

A section of kiambu residents even began collecting signatures seeking immediate ouster even after she apologize for the remarks only hours after making them.



Raised in Komothai, Githunguri, in a nuclear family of four and a stepfamily of 11, wa Muchomba has in the past unapologetically referred to her father as “an irresponsible drunkard who cared very little for the family.”

She said his behavior affected her relationship with men so negatively that she vowed never to get married.

Having emerged the best in her district in her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam, Gathoni joined Precious Blood Riruta where she was, at one time, almost forced to drop out due to lack of school feed but a ‘Good Samaritan’ came to her aid.

That m Japanese national, was – coincidentally – a volunteer teacher at the same institution Gathoni’s mother worked as a casual labourer; Komothai Girls School.

While at Precious Blood, ‘Minji Minji,’ as she is popularly known, detested half-term breaks because her mother could not afford the Ksh.2 for her bus fare.

“This meant I had to hike a lift and if I was not lucky, I would stay home for some days.”

Gathoni then joined Makuyu Secondary School as an untrained teacher, and later enrolled at the University of Nairobi for a Bachelor’s degree in Education.

While in her second year, Gathoni was offered a job by one of her lecturers; a job which saw her travel around the country documenting the activities of farmers at the grassroots level.

These activities saw her clips aired on the national broadcaster, KBC, which later earned her a job as a presenter at Kameme FM while in her fourth year of study.

She later returned to the same university for a Masters Degree in Communication, during which period she got pregnant with her first child; Melissa Wanjiru in 2003.

wa Muchomba would later ditch Kameme for Inooro FM, afterwhich she set up Smart Media College and, later, a digital television channel, Utugi TV, based solely on agriculture.

While declaring her interest in the race for the Kiambu Woman Representative, wa Muchomba caused a stir in the region when she publicly declared that the then incumbent Ann Nyokabi, a relative of President Uhuru Kenyatta, did not scare her.