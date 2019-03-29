As Hon Cate Waruguru is busy shaking hips for Ruto, her family are suffering, Jiggers in Laikipia

Parliament slayqueen Madam Cate Waruguru is in trouble, just days after stupidly insulting her senior colleague Hon James Orengo, the Laikipia woman rep is in slumber, her people are suffering.

Waruguru has been busy dogging DP Ruto to whatever tanga tanga events and shaking her large but not round bottom at the slightest opportune moment while her people are suffering.

Learning at Mathira Primary School in Laikipia West has been affected due to jigger infestation and hunger.

This is mainly attributed to high level of poverty in the area.

It has been reported that majority of the pupils were absconding classes as a result of hunger, and thus affecting learning at the school located at Thome Location in Rumuruti Division.

According to the school senior teacher Shadrack Thamaini, most of the pupils who lived in abject poverty had been affected by the jigger menace due to lack of water.

He observed that there has not been any rain for the last four months and therefore, the pupils could not have access to clean water and even food.

He said this is why most of them have been affected by the menace and most of them could now not afford to walk to school, terming the situation as “serious”.

On Friday morning, a group of volunteers from the Dedan Kimathi Foundation visited the school to not only mentor the pupils but also to extend a helping hand and rescued over 30 pupils at the school who had been affected by the jigger menace.

According to the foundation field coordinator Elsie Mukami this was after they witnessed how learning at the school was being affected.

The foundation donated food stuff and medication to the school children.

Its Jiggers ambassador Ms Joylene Gathoni called on other well-wishers to intervene and help save the children from the jiggers menace.

She regretted that most of the schools in the region had been affected by the menace due to the current water shortage.