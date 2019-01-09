As Kikuyu and Kalenjin mock rest of country, two requests from Luo nation to Uhuru

By Dr Onyango Ochieng jnr

The chemistry between Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother Raila is stronger than a Nuclear bomb.

However, my humble appeal to this two is

1. Kindly ensure there are no more Ugandan troops on Kenyan soil persecuting Luos be it in Migingo, Mageta, Ndeda, Ringiti et cetera.

2. The hyacinth…This is very personal to me because our people are economically sanctioned by this evil weed. Our people are now forced to eat fish from Chinese farms; fish that taste like cooked couget. Our people can’t visit each other across the islands and crocodile deaths will be high because this wicked animal hides in those weeds to lurk and attack.

Uhuru, I don’t want you just to visit Raila, I want you to make his people feel like they are in govt by benefiting the masses; not just the privileged minority Luos.