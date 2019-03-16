Kenya Today

SHAME: DP Ruto busy defending corruption as Kalenjins die of hunger in Baringo

SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1. Ballot boxes will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t
2. Oil will be transported out of Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t
3. Voter registration will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t
4. Population Census will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t.

Now, here is pundit Dr Onyango Ochieng Jnr told president Uhuru Kenyatta:

Uhuru Kenyatta kindly drop this BIG FOUR AGENDA omnibus and concert all your efforts on a BIG ONE agenda orbiting around FOOD SECURITY. As it stands, 1 MILLION Kenyans are on the verge of being erased from the earth by hunger. Same hunger calamity has already deleted 2 men in Turkana. Sir, look at this man, he lives in Turkana, a county so blessed with thousand acres of arable lands.

Why should he look like this 56 years after independence!!!! Do you like what you see in this emaciated ‘bag of bones’ whose only crime is to live in a Kenya where your classroom economic theories are failing on the alters of poor priorities, state wastage and corruption? What will he tell God about you when he arrives in heaven!!!


