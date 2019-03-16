SHAME: DP Ruto busy defending corruption as Kalenjins die of hunger in Baringo

SINCE INDEPENDENCE

1. Ballot boxes will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t

2. Oil will be transported out of Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t

3. Voter registration will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t

4. Population Census will reach Baringo and Turkana but Relief food can’t.

Now, here is pundit Dr Onyango Ochieng Jnr told president Uhuru Kenyatta:

Uhuru Kenyatta kindly drop this BIG FOUR AGENDA omnibus and concert all your efforts on a BIG ONE agenda orbiting around FOOD SECURITY. As it stands, 1 MILLION Kenyans are on the verge of being erased from the earth by hunger. Same hunger calamity has already deleted 2 men in Turkana. Sir, look at this man, he lives in Turkana, a county so blessed with thousand acres of arable lands.

Why should he look like this 56 years after independence!!!! Do you like what you see in this emaciated ‘bag of bones’ whose only crime is to live in a Kenya where your classroom economic theories are failing on the alters of poor priorities, state wastage and corruption? What will he tell God about you when he arrives in heaven!!!



Oya Ruto na mdosi wako, You guys poured KSh10Million cash money to buy 700 goats. Can the same energy be channelled towards buying food stuffs to those dying of hunger in Turkana and Baringo County. pic.twitter.com/vqGEwM3yZu — Cyprian Nyakundi Escobar (@CisNyakundi) March 15, 2019

Baringo Governor Stanley Kiptis, Senator Gideon Moi & Tiaty MP William Kamket. Why is this little girl from AIC Lodengo Primary School drinking muddy water in this century? pic.twitter.com/ilVh3w69st — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) March 16, 2019





1. Burkina Faso is bereft of natural resources & lies in the middle of SAHEL with perennial drought. In 1983, Thomas Sankara,33 took over in a Coup & in THREE YEARS, enabled Food Sufficiency. After 55 Years,Kenya can’t feed itself. People in Turkana & Baringo still die of Hunger! — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) March 16, 2019

People starving to death in Turkana and Baringo Counties.

Ironically, ….the government has in store at least 3.6 million bags of maize in its strategic food reserve.#FailingGoK pic.twitter.com/YyLF24eMxH — Fredrick Kavoo (@fredrick_kavoo) March 16, 2019