Arror and Kimwarer dam contractors accounts frozen by the government

A probe into the Sh21 billion Kimwarer and Arror dams’ scandal has taken a fresh twist. This is after the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) froze bank accounts of contractors behind the projects.

All bank accounts of contractors who supplied goods and services to CMC di Ravenna are no longer functional following the new development. The Italian Firm has been on spot following the arrest of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and other 27 officials.

One of the firms has since moved to court seeking legal redress following the decision to freeze the bank accounts after ARA filed a formal complaint. The agency has linked the firms behind the supply of the items to dirty deals.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is now investigating the contractors to determine their role in the loss of billions allocated to the project.

Fast Service Solutions has however said it is not aware of any fraud case linked to it. The firm filed a case through lawyer Paul Mwangi, accusing government agency of targetting it.

“Fast Service Solutions was not enjoined in the case before the Anti-Corruption Court, and the duration of the orders is six months thereby leaving the firm without a fair opportunity to address the emerging challenges and allegations,” reads part of the firm’s statement