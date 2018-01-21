”This Is Why They Arrested Me Over Fake Charges”- Hon Babu Owino Explains

By Babu Owino

PLAN TO INFLUENCE JUSTICE SERGON TO NULLIFY MY ELECTION!

I have just received INTELLIGENCE from reliable sources that Jubilee Government Operatives under supervision of DCIO Nairobi County Mr Kamwende in liaison with one Francis Mureithi who is currently challenging my victory at the high court have just broken into the warehouse where ballot boxes and other election materials were stored at Industrial Area. The aforementioned individuals are in possession of new seals similar to the ones used by IEBC on 8/8/2017 and ballot papers marked Francis Mureithi.

Their intention is to stuff ballot papers and re-seal the ballot boxes after which they will blackmail Justice Sergon who is currently handling my case to order for re count of votes in Embakasi East MP Petition case. I’m pleading with all my supporters to join my team who are currently at the scene of the above mentioned incident.Patriots can now understand why i was arrested on treason and miner assault case based on a blurred photo-shopped CCTV footage.



