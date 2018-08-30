”Arrest your father Senator Yusuf Haji For Grabbing Public Land If You Are Serious”- DPP Noordin Haji Told By Kenyans

Kenyans have urged the director of public prosecution Noordin Haji to arrest Garissa senator Mohammed Yusuf Haji who also doubles as his father for illegaly acquiring squatters’ land worth 84 acres at the Coast in 1990s .

The acquired land was later sold to a charitable organisation . The National Land Commissioner (NLC) started a public inquiry into historical land injustices at the Coast on Tuesday. The commission is investigating all land disputes since 1895, when the Kenyan Coast was taken over from its Omani rulers.

Haji and the charitable organisation he allegedly sold the land to were notified of impending adverse testimony against them and invited to yesterday’s proceedings, but neither came nor sent a representative. Sh4.8 million

The family of Kazungu Moli claimed yesterday the senator acquired the land in the 1990s and later sold it to the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.

Earlier on ODM Communications Director Philip Etale, called for immediate investigations and possible arrest and prosecution of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“DPP Noordin Haji, this is a matter that requires your urgent attention. Act now… Senator Haji now accused of grabbing 84 acre squatter land in Coast in 1990s.”

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo responded to Etale in a Twitter conversation saying:

“That’s below the belt Ndugu. Let the man work.”

In a presentation before NLC’s committee on historical land injustices, a member of the family, Mr Harry Chogo, claimed the PC sold the land (Majaoni settlement scheme) for Sh4.8 million. He said residents were living on it. Mr Chogo said Sheikh Zayed has since leased the land to African University Trust of Kenya (AUTK), which has constructed the Mombasa International University (MIU) at a cost of about Sh500 million.

He made the presentation to the NLC committee chaired by Commissioner Samuel Tororei at the Kenya School of Government.

“We are facing eviction threats from AUTK, which has several times told us it would deploy bulldozers to bring down our houses,” said Chogo. The claimants want the original title deed for plot number MN/I/5141 cancelled and the land reverted to them. Dr Tororei said AUTK and Senator Haji would be given an opportunity to respond. “The other parties did not come and we will therefore give them a chance to respond to the claimants,” Tororei said, after Chogo appeared for the second day yesterday. Chogo said the family currently has about 250 members living on the land. His father, Kazungu Moli, 85, attended the hearing.