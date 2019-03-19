Arrest DP Ruto in the ongoing graft war- Senator Ledama tells detectives

Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina has dared the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to arrest Deputy President William Ruto oon corruption allegations.

The Narok Senator was speaking at the funeral of the Daniel Rudisha, father to David Rudisha, Kilgoris town expressed regret that Kenyans are becoming poorer by the day with some suffering from starvation following the drought.

“Ndiposa tunasema Bwana DCI fanya kazi yako…..kama ni Deputy President weka yeye ndani…kama ni nani….weka ndani…hii maneno ya ukora ambayo tunakaa na shida mingi kwa sababu ya watu wachache wanachukua pesa yetu yote ya Kenya nzima lazima ikome,” he said.

According to the Senator, a few individuals are walking scot-free even after evidence has been presented of theft of taxpayers money.

The fiery politician reiterated that the DCI must be left to independently execute his mandate as per the Constitution.

He further castigated politicians for insulting ODM leader Raila Odinga saying petty politics must be shunned since the March handshake was meant to resolve the election standoff.

The late Daniel Rudisha, 74, is remembered as Kenya’s best athlete during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico.

He leaves behind 20 children and 56 grandchildren.