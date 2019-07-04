DP Ruto should take responsibility over fake assassination plot- Jubilee MPs and top leaders demand

A group of 20 members of parliament have requested the police to take necessary actions against the deputy president William Ruto for faking assassination attempt.

”As Members of Parliament interested in seeing a united country we make the following demands:

1. That the Deputy President be probed to ascertain what he knew about this fake assassination plot. This is because he is the one who introduced the idea that there was a plot by cabinet ministers to assassinate him. However he then refused to make a formal statement with DCI on these allegations. Kenyans need to know whether his refusal to write that statement was because he knew that the letter on which these allegations were based, was fake.

2. That the Deputy President take personal responsibility for the fear and concern that the false allegations of his possible assassination caused in all Kenyans; the mistrust and divisions these false allegations created amongst Kenyans based on ethnic identity; the emergence of inter-ethnic tensions due to the ethnic profiling of the purported ‘assassins’; and the fact that such a false claim would easily have destabilized the nation and caused bloodshed. In this regard we expect the Deputy President to make a public apology to Kenyans on causing them such anxiety based on falsehood at the very least.”

The MPs called on the Judiciary to take action for such reckless behaviour from a person of the level of a deputy president.

The MPs blamed the second man in command for implicating cabinet secretaries and senior government officials in lies meant to gain him sympathy in the next (2022) general election more so from the mount Kenya region.



The fake letter has since seen 4 cabinet secretaries grilled by the DCI and arrest of deputy president’s online warrior Dennis Itumbi.

The MPs have requested for his arrest and prosecution saying that he might plunge the country in unnecessary war causing bloodshed.

Among Mps who signed the letter included Ngunjiri Wambugu and Babu Owino.