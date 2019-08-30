Arrest, charge Senator Murkomen with incitement on Mau evictions

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

Murkomen needs to stop trying to be sly. These questions he’s raising on the ground is what opposition does to incite the public against the government.

He’s also very slyly trying to incite this same public against the handshake by claiming the handshake is what’s pushing people out of Mau. How does a handshake between Uhuru and Raila affect moving people from illegal habitation of the Mau; or is he suggesting that if there was no handshake they would have joined Raila to fight against Uhuru to stop Mau evictions?

Murkomen should not be allowed to continue enjoying the benefits of being Senate Majority Leader whilst inciting the public against the same government he claims to serve. If he can’t ask these questions from within and leave with the answers he should stop pretending he’s in government and go agitate properly as Opposition.

#Kitaeleweka