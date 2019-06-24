Arrest Boniface Mwangi for blocking CJ Maraga’s motorcade : Lawyer Nelson Havi

City lawyer Nelson Havi now wants police officers to arrest activist-cum-politician Boniface Mwangi for obstructing CJ Maraga’s convoy.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Mwangi is seen refusing to give way to government vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road along Nairobi’s Langata Road.

Well, if it is my friend the CJ, he has the right of way even on the wrong way. Boniface Mwangi should be arrested for obstruction and attempted kidnap. Two strokes of the cane will just do him fine! — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) June 24, 2019

In the short video taken by the former Starehe parliamentary hopeful, he is heard bashing the officers for breaking traffic laws and telling them to obey the law.

“Why are these people on the wrong side? Why are you on the wrong side? Why are you driving on the wrong side? Obey the law, I am not moving, shame on you,” he heard telling the officers.

This finally forces them to drive around his vehicle and off to their destination.