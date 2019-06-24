Kenya Today

Arrest Boniface Mwangi for blocking CJ Maraga’s motorcade : Lawyer Nelson Havi

City lawyer Nelson Havi now wants police officers to arrest activist-cum-politician Boniface Mwangi for obstructing CJ Maraga’s convoy.

In videos doing rounds on social media, Mwangi is seen refusing to give way to government vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road along Nairobi’s Langata Road.

In the short video taken by the former Starehe parliamentary hopeful, he is heard bashing the officers for breaking traffic laws and telling them to obey the law.

“Why are these people on the wrong side? Why are you on the wrong side? Why are you driving on the wrong side? Obey the law, I am not moving, shame on you,” he heard telling the officers.

This finally forces them to drive around his vehicle and off to their destination.

