Arrest and prosecute Ruto on dam scandal, Babu Owino tells Uhuru

Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has reignited a debate on the controversial construction of Arror and Kimwarer dams which are now being investigated by the DCI.

Over the weekend at Elgeyo-Marakwet County, opposition leader Raila Odinga also called for the arrest of masterminds of the scandal which saw the country lose nearly Sh21 billion.

According to Raila, the dams had been initially allocated Sh5 billion only to be inflated to Sh63 billion under unclear circumstances.

“It has now been allocated Sh63 billion and Sh21 billion has been lost yet no work has been done,” he told a gathering at Chebara Primary School during a thanksgiving ceremony following the retirement of Ruth Kiptoo, mother-in-law of Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

Deputy President William Ruto was directly linked to the scandal even though he accused DCI of allegedly being used to intimidate him politically.

On Wednesday Babu, a close ally of Raila asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to arrest DP Ruto over the scandals.

“Mr.President don’t be scared, arrest Ruto over the dams scandals or we the citizens will arrest him. Jambazi sugu,” he said in a statement that could escalate political temperatures.

DCI is still ongoing with investigations and until now, no arrests have been made. It’s believed that the money for the dams was withdrawn in foreign countries.