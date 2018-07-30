Are DP Ruto ‘Thugs’ in Parliament Plotting Another Assault on Hon Keter?

It seems it is only a matter of time before the National Assembly becomes a jungle-where anything goes and rules and regulations are not followed.

This after some MPs allied to DP William Ruto were overheard plotting to beat up one of their controversial counterpart for allegedly insulting their party leader.

A first term lawmaker has vowed to personally go physical with his outspoken colleague who is on the ‘wanted list’ even if it is on the floor of the house.

Last week , Soy MP Caleb Kositany & Aldai MP Cornelius Serem beat up Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter over his recent derogatory remarks about DP Ruto. Keter was seriously injured and was admitted to a city hospital.