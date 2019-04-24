Kenya Today

Archbishop Sapit to DP Ruto: We don’t want your money, will not allow church to sanitize corrupt leaders-

The Anglican Church of Kenya through its archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has said it will now reCEIVE donations made to the church by politicians.

The archbishop who was speaking at a media briefing at the Multi-sectoral Iniative Against Corruption said it was evil to clean proceeds of corruption by donating to charity. His statement was a direct hit on DP Ruto who insists that he will continue donating millions to Churches in Kenya

“Let us not allow harambee money to become a subtle way of sanitizing corrupt leaders,”-the bishop said.

At the same briefing, Anglican Church leader vowed to rally his clergy and people of goodwill to fight corruption.

He also took a swipe at leaders who were undermining institutions that are mandated to fight corruption.

“State institutions mandated to fight corruption are deliberately being undermined, discredited, neglected or underfunded to weaken them. As Kenyans and God’s children, we must say no to those undermining those institutions and putting blocks against the war on corruption.” Sapit added

