Archbishop Sapit to DP Ruto: We don’t want your money, will not allow church to sanitize corrupt leaders

The Anglican Church of Kenya through its archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has said it will now reCEIVE donations made to the church by politicians.

The archbishop who was speaking at a media briefing at the Multi-sectoral Iniative Against Corruption said it was evil to clean proceeds of corruption by donating to charity. His statement was a direct hit on DP Ruto who insists that he will continue donating millions to Churches in Kenya

“Let us not allow harambee money to become a subtle way of sanitizing corrupt leaders,”-the bishop said.

At the same briefing, Anglican Church leader vowed to rally his clergy and people of goodwill to fight corruption.

He also took a swipe at leaders who were undermining institutions that are mandated to fight corruption.

“State institutions mandated to fight corruption are deliberately being undermined, discredited, neglected or underfunded to weaken them. As Kenyans and God’s children, we must say no to those undermining those institutions and putting blocks against the war on corruption.” Sapit added

Since Sunday school we learned to kneel before and worship GOD that's the ONLY reason we stand before men. We will continue to worship JEHOVAH with our hearts and substance. We are unashamed of our God & unapologetic of our faith. We are Christians first other title after. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) April 24, 2019

Your words and actions a times speak contrary to your purported faith. — Shujaa (@Shujaa03) April 24, 2019

So far so good Repentance is the way to go, however red your sins maybe he will cleanse them , the only option is to Be baptized and be born again The way Nicodemus was advised by Jesus Say Amen!! — Frank Mtetezi 🇰🇪© (@FrankMtetezi) April 24, 2019

.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8">

