Summary of Appointments to State Parastatals; Raila Kalonzo Allies Join Moribund Boards

Top allies of NASA leadership were appointed to state agencies as board members. Eva Buyu the widow of former IEBC manager Chris Msando was appointed board member of the Export Processing Zones; NASA CEO Norman Magaya joins the Kenya film Classification as board member while David Osiany who worked in Raila’s PM office as Youth Officer joins Chemili sugar.

Some of the boards are just moribund with an annual budget of 200million, meaning board members make just 10 to 20k sitting allowance. Uhuru already appointed his allies to lucrative boards with multi-billion budgets like KenGen, GDC, Kenya Pipeline, KPA

To the NASA team, pongezi, left overs ni chakula pia, next time lets have a super efficient to deliver more than 60% votes a gap that will make rigging impossible.

Check out summary list below:

1. Export Processing Zone Authority

Paul Gicheru- Charman to the board

Eva Buyu Msando

Hon Kisoi Munyao, and



2. Higher Education Loans Board- Board Member for 5 years

Hon Ekwee Ethuro



3. Chemilil Sugar Company Ltd- Board Member

Zedediah Budotich aka Buzeki

David Osiany

Christine Atieno Otieno

4. Public Procurement Administrative Review Board

Faith Waigwa- Chairperson

5. Issack Hassan- Chairman Kenya Industrial Institute

6. Mugambi Imanyara- Chairman Kenya Industrial Estates.

7. Edwin Kinyua- Chairman East African Portland Cement Company

8. Kenya Film Classification Board members include.

Norman Magaya

Canon David Leparleiya,

Nehemiah Kipkoech Maina,

June Gachui, and

Joyce Wamucii Ndumia

9. National Environment Trust Fund

H E Moses Akaranga- Chairman board of trustees

10. Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA)

Hon John Munuve – non-executive chairperson of the for a period of three years.

11. Board of the National Museums of Kenya

Hon David Musila – Chairman

12. Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority

Hon Thomas Mwadeghu- Board Member

13. Consolidated Bank Limited board members:

Hon Yusuf Chanzu

Prof Kenneth Otiso,

Nathan Psiwa, and

Miriam Cherogony

14. Public Procurement Regulatory Board- members

Paul Otieno Nyamodi-

Lydia Gachoya,

Jared Maaka Siso,

Cecilia Mbinya Sereka

