“Apologise to SONKO for disrespecting him in public” Musician RINGTON tells PASSARIS

By Cosmas Mapangala

Flamboyant gospel artiste Alex Apoko famously known as Rington, has asked Nairobi Women Representative Esther Passaris to apologise to Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko following the her remarks against the Nairobi boss during Madaraka Day celebrations.

Speaking in the streets of Runda while searching for a wife to marry, the musician said that women like Passaris are the reason why he is still a bachelor.

He said that Passaris is a role model to many young women who have already taken after her bad character.

According to the flashy musician, Passaris owes Sonko an apology because she is the one who provoked the governor when she spoke before her.

Rington said if Passaries spoke and left without insulting the governor, the governor wouldn’t have replied to her the way he did.

He said inasmuch as women demand respect from men, they should lead by example by showing respect to men. He also blamed the society for over-empowering girl-child while disempowering boychild.

Rington said if he were in the same state as governor Sonko, he would do as the governor did. He also said that if it were Kidero, he would slap her as he did to Shebesh.

He asked the embattled Nairobi Women Rep to apologise to the governor unconditionally for disrespecting him in a public function.

“I want to ask the Women Rep to apologise to my governor for the humiliation he caused him in public. As a man, I know the kind of pain my governor was going through after being insulted by Pasaris. If I were Sonko, I would do exactly what Sonko did. In fact, Sonko is kind. If it were Kidero, he would give her the heaviest slap. Personally I am looking for a wife and if all women behave like her, I’ll rather die a bachelor. Sisi kama wanaume tunasema huyo mama aombe SONKO msamaa haraka iwezekanavyo” said the 27-year old musician.

He however said he still hopeful that God will give him a submissive/God fearing wife of impeccable morals.