Exposed: An AP Police Officer Attached To Tasia AP Camp Shot And Killed 7 Year old boy in Pipeline Estate

The seven-year-old boy shot and killed in Pipeline Estate on Tuesday was felled by a bullet fired by an AP police officer attached to Tasia Police post/camp, residents who witnessed have confirmed.

The APs went round the estate harrassing residents in a bid to disrupt opposition rally that was scheduled at Jacaranda grounds

The boy, Geoffrey Mutinda, was playing on the balcony of their first floor apartment in Pipeline, off Outer Ring Road, in an area that had experienced protests earlier in the day.

Residents said he was shot by men they said were Administration Police officers from a nearby post.

They were riding a motorcycle and were not in uniform but were known to locals, residents said.

It is not clear why they were shooting since, according to the family, the area was calm at the time.



“There were no demonstrations or political rallies here. We do not know why the police shot. They were riding on a motorcycle and shooting indiscriminately,” Mr Mutuku the father of the Mutinda said.

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said the officers who were in plain clothes and are stationed at the nearby AP Camp in Tassia.

He said eight policemen on four motorcycles were moving around the estate when the shooting happened.

Mutinda, a class two pupil at Remedy Academy Mwala, Machakos, was shot in the head.

Mother and child had come to visit after schools closed for the holidays.

Angry residents used stones, boulders and old tyres to barricade roads into the estate to prevent police from accessing the estate to collect the body.

A pregnant woman, their neighbour, who was also on the balcony during the incident, was shot in the leg.

Police blocked access to Jacaranda Grounds where Nasa supreme leader Raila Odinga had planned a memorial service for 25 youth killed by police a few days ago.

Opposition leaders and supporters were tear-gassed and prevented from reaching the venue

The NASA leader who later addressed a roadside rally on Manyanja Road, opposite Greenspan Estate, and later at Kibera after police tear-gassed his motorcade, condemned the killings.

“We condemn the killings that happened today as Uhuru was being sworn in. Five people were shot by police today including a child and a mama mboga (vegetable vendor),” he claimed.