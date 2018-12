Education CS Amina Mohamed will release 2018 KCSE exam results at KNEC headquarters in Nairobi today.

The team is currently briefing President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House. The results are expected to be announced by 10.30am.

Marking ended on December 15, and made it possible for candidates to know their results before Christmas.

Some 663,811 students sat the test in various centres across the country.

Last year’s KCSE exam results were released on December 20.