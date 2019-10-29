Kenya Today

Anxiety hit airwaves as Hussein Mohamed hosts last show on Citizen TV

Top Kenyan journalist Hussein Mohamed is hosting his last show at Citizen TV after a 10-year stint at the Royal Media Services-owned station.

Hussein has been hosting the popular Newsnight show every Tuesday, before which he hosted the Big Question news segment.

In his final show, Hussein Mohamed will moderate a discussion pitting Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen against National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi.


The debate will majorly center around the contentious issue of which system of government between Parliamentary or Presidential is best for the country and the Building Bridges Initiative, in what is expected to be a showdown given the two fiery guests represent either side of the proverbial coin.


Hussein Mohamed early this month announced his departure from Citizen TV affirming that he relished his experience at the leading media company.


The political news anchor is known for his hard-hitting interviews and has hosted top leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga among others.

In 2016, he interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Sunday Live show. The PM’s trip was the first by an Israeli leader to Africa in 50 years.


Hussein Mohammed began his career at Royal Media Services as a political reporter and rose up the ranks.


He has been described as a no-nonsense, impeccable, objective and candid journalist and won the male media personality of the year at the Somali Glamour Awards last year.

