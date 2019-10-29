Anxiety hit airwaves as Hussein Mohamed hosts last show on Citizen TV

Top Kenyan journalist Hussein Mohamed is hosting his last show at Citizen TV after a 10-year stint at the Royal Media Services-owned station.

Hussein has been hosting the popular Newsnight show every Tuesday, before which he hosted the Big Question news segment.

In his final show, Hussein Mohamed will moderate a discussion pitting Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen against National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi.

On his final show, @HusseinMohamedg hosts Leader of Majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen and Leader of Minority in NA, John Mbadi as they debate on the best system of governance that has rocked The Building Bridges Initiative. #NewsNight pic.twitter.com/u7rjJeXWsd — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 29, 2019



The debate will majorly center around the contentious issue of which system of government between Parliamentary or Presidential is best for the country and the Building Bridges Initiative, in what is expected to be a showdown given the two fiery guests represent either side of the proverbial coin.

its been a good run with @HusseinMohamedg . From the bottom of my heart we learnt a lot from you on air and having worked together at Royal media services. May the good Lord protect you. You are simply the best. #Newsnight — Milton were (@WereMilton) October 29, 2019



Hussein Mohamed early this month announced his departure from Citizen TV affirming that he relished his experience at the leading media company.



The political news anchor is known for his hard-hitting interviews and has hosted top leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga among others.

In 2016, he interviewed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the Sunday Live show. The PM’s trip was the first by an Israeli leader to Africa in 50 years.



Hussein Mohammed began his career at Royal Media Services as a political reporter and rose up the ranks.

@HusseinMohamedg is all time greatest and adept moderator of political debates. Tonight as you do your final show @citizentvkenya, #KOT wishes you the very best in your future endeavors. We have learnt alot from you. Professionalism and Confidence! #Newsnight.#thankyouhussein pic.twitter.com/IlkRxKlSIV — Mundhir Abdirahman (@eastleighpundit) October 29, 2019



He has been described as a no-nonsense, impeccable, objective and candid journalist and won the male media personality of the year at the Somali Glamour Awards last year.