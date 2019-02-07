Anxiety as Homabay residents await for the supreme court ruling of Gov. Awiti case today

The fate of Homa-bay gubernatorial seat is set for today as tens,uncertainty and agony rock the supporters of Governor Cyprian Awiti and his close competitor former kasipul mp Oyugi magawanga.

Awiti appealed at the Apex court the lower courts rulings which nullified his August 2017 re election citing illegalities and irregularities.

According to lobby Speaker Walter Opiyo, over 30,000 signatures have been collected for a petition to have the county dissolved and the President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint an independent agency to run the county in an interim basis.

They are accusing the Awiti’s administration of failed leadership, embezzlement of Public funds, corruption that is hurting many sectors of the economy.

Provincial Administration, church leaders and youth leadership are running a peace campaigns throughout the County to prepare the residents for the expected ruling.

In February last year, the Homabay High court nullified the election of Awiti saying the elections were not free and fair.

Following this, Awiti filed an appeal to contest the high court decision at the appellant court in Kisumu.

Through his lawyers Tom Ojienda, Otiende Amollo and James Orengo, the governor had dismissed the judgment, saying the trial court disregarded his evidence including that of the court’s deputy registrar.

He claimed that the High Court judgment demonstrated bias and made contradictory statements in his decision which had fundamental errors.

Ojienda noted that the judge relied on a report by Magwanga’s advocate that results were altered to dismiss the case and ignored a scrutiny report done by the deputy registrar at the High Court in Homa Bay.

While giving their judgments, the appellants Judges, Justices Phillip Waki, Sichale and Otieno Odek, ruled that there was overwhelming evidence to show that the elections were not free and fair.

Awiti later moved to the Supreme Court where he faulted the appellate court for declining to consider the outcome of a scrutiny report and recount of votes that affirmed his election.

Through his lawyers Ojienda and Otiende Omollo, Awiti told the Supreme Court that the scrutiny exercise reinforced his win but Court of appeal Judge Justice Joseph Karanja deliberately refused to consider crucial evidence that proves allegations raised by his opponent were false.