Anxiety as Cs Amina expected to announce KCSE results

The much awaited 2018 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam results are expected to come out anytime from today. The big announcement may, however, not include the ranking of schools and candidates, which was banned in 2014 and returned through enactment of a new law in 2016.

Some 664,585 candidates sat for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) which began on November 5 and ended on November 28, 2018. Through our sources on Thursday, December 20, we learnt although the marking and analysis of results had been concluded, the now mandatory ranking of schools had not yet been finalised. The Ministry of Education, the Standard reported, will nevertheless proceed with the release of the results as planned and well before Christmas, which is about four days ahead.

The exact date for the release of the results was yet to be communicated, with the officials only hinting it could be between Monday and Thursday, December 20 (today). Speaking at Nairobi School earlier, Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Amina Mohamed indicated the president would make known the precise date for the announcement of the results.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had warned those who would be found to have cheated in the exams would pay a heavy price. Just like in 2018, the 2017 KCSE results were also released before Christmas and chances are this year’s results could come out much earlier. In the previous exams, the number of students who scored straight A’s rose from 141 to 142. Those who scored A minuses, however, declined considerably from 4,645 in 2016 to 2,714 in 2017. Kirimi Naomi Kawira from Pangani Girls Nairobi emerged as the top candidate nationwide in the 2017 KCSE exams, followed by Sharon Jepchumba from Moi Girls’ High School and Kamau Brian Maina from Alliance High School at second and third place respectively.