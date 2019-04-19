Anti DP Ruto movement gains momentum as Catholic priests directed to block tanga tanga

The Catholic church has directed that priests to bar politicians from politicking in their services.

The resolution was made at the conference of bishops. Bishop David Kamau said that the churches should remain true to what they were purposed to do.

“We met recently as Catholic Bishops and passed a resolution that we should not allow politicians to interfere with our congregations or to bring politics in our churches. We would like our politicians to understand that we don’t want to mix issues. Let us leave politics where it belongs and the church where it belongs, Bishop Kamau said.

This comes in the wake of churches facing backlash for entertaining politics during services and receiving alleged proceeds from corruption during fundraisers.

Recently, the management of Anointed Christian Fellowship church in Kiambu, on Sunday, reportedly blocked a section of Jubilee MPs from speaking in their podium.

Reverend Grace Wandithia stated that it was the church’s policy not to let the politicians speak openly to the church.