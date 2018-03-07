Another Waiguru in the Making? Greedy Health CS Sicily Kariuki Displaces Employees to Occupy Whole Floor at Afya House

Staffs at Health Ministry’s headquarters, Afya House are a disgruntled lot after their new boss CS Sicily Kariuki displaced senior staff to set up a magnificent office.
The CS ordered Afya House’s seventh floor cleared to establish what insiders describe as a grand office complete with a kitchen, meeting rooms and a changing room.
The move by the CS has triggered disquiet in the ministry, after many senior staff was relocated and now congest other offices, a move that puts into question the government’s commitment to financially frugal.
Among those ousted from the seventh floor include the ministry’s chief finance officer, chief dental specialist, under secretary for medical equipment, senior deputy secretary and head of mental health.
A visit at the Afya house seventh floor showed that three quarters of the floor was under re-construction.
“Surely how can one person take three-quarters of a floor yet the other staff are now overcrowding?” a senior officer lamented.
The current office on the sixth floor where the CS sits was also used by previous ministers, including Beth Mugo (2008-2012), James Macharia (2013-2015) and Cleopa Mailu (2015-2018).
President Uhuru plucked Sicily Kariuki from the Tea Board of Kenya where she was serving as CEO and appointed Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture before being promoted to CS for Public Service and Youth and then to the Ministry of Health in January.
In 2015, Kenyans were livid when then Devolution CS and now Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her ministry led spent Sh450,000 for 18 custom-made condom dispensers.
The ministry’s asset register also revealed Sh1.7 million was spent for a screen in CS Anne Waiguru’s office and Sh12 million for an office partition, in the 2013/2014 financial year.
The register, presented by PS Peter Mangiti, listed purchase of a copier at Sh1.5 million, while Sh1.9million was spent for free downloadable Adobe software and Sh250,000 for ten flash disks.
Other purchases that raised eyebrow included;
20 Ball point pens, fine tipped, blue each costing Sh8,700 at a total cost of Sh174,000.
Two IPAD tablets each costing Sh180,000 amounting to Sh360,000.
One DVD player costing at Sh45,000.
100 4GB Flash disks each costing Sh2,420
One Piano costing Sh235,900.
Payment of supply of Kaspersky security kit cost Sh973,780.
One Laptop at Sh206,000.
Two visitors chairs each costing Sh56,950
Business cards Sh1.5 million.
100 Keyboards and adaptors each costing 40,000
Comments
Anonymous says
the region if full of zombie IQs.
wastage and looting of our taxes is all their empty skulls are.
they still election to fill all public office with educable folks with not benefit to the country.
we had independence for over 52 year now, all the development in the country is all in mt Kenya region: remember the saying by the citizens of the republic of Kenya who come to mt Kenya region say they have come to Kenya. – but this Kenya with stashed looted taxes and borrowed principle loans and in debt Kenyans should only be paid by the mt Kenya oath people cos they elect election thieves and looters to public office including drug barons and evil etc shitholes. And these shitholes brains can articulate anything on TV when you watch the talk or debate national issues cos their educable empty zombie brains is all copy and paste and take massive zombies agents to advices the on shithole policy which we all have heard referred to vision 2030 and now 4 pillars for the election robber try to create a legacy that doesn’t exist cos there is know to show cos all that’s there is an election robber with zombie know-how of development to there to loot and expect this appointed CS to do their jobs for them as they borrow and loot at the same time as this case of renovating an office which they will never live in for a long time.
with zombies in public office with an election robber regime this is what is expected: will that office generate anything to our GP? Not at all. That indeed is a classical shithole syndrome disease that comes with the election robbers regime.
Anonymous says
Another Waiguru in the making!That is a loaded statement ! Where else does your mind go. She has evacuated the whole floor and equiped it with kitchen for entertainment and changing room.. who does she plan to entertain ? Why does she need to change in the office? I’ll conceived ideas. Does she fit it with sauna, condom dispensers and piano too ?If she is another Waiguru in the making or replacer, then she need to have all those things. Health Ministry must be headed by Ps from Mt. Kenya: Mugo, Macharia and now Cecelia Kariuki. The only madoa doa
In the name of Koros had to be driven out through thick and thin. This is a fat ministry, nobody from tribes who don’t how to count their money is entitled to hold that portfolio except “us”. Now the PS and CEO are from one region, now let the looting start. After 4 years she will have enough to go run for Governor, if she fail to do so, then her people will not forgive her, the way they did not forgive Martha Karua.This is why she need the whole floor to plan and execute. If she can not do so, then let her go and get advice from Murungaru; after all, “iyo Mali ya uma sio kuiba mbuzi ya mutu” Kibaki said.