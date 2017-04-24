BREAKING: Ann Waiguru set to WIN Kirinyaga Jubilee Nominations for Governor, MTADO?

As of 10:15pm (2215hrs) former powerful devolution CS and NYS Scandal mastermind Ann Waiguru was leading the Jubilee County Governor race with 33,890 votees, her closet challenger Hon Gitari had 14,909 votes and the incumbent H.E Ndati had managed 6,950. a total of 58,513 votes had been counted.

Returning officers are still combining the results, but current figures place Waiguru ahead of her opponents.

Waiguru is battling for the Jubilee ticket to vie for the governor’s sear against incumbent Kirinyaga governor Joseph Ndathi.

In Thiba polling station, Waiguru had 659 votes compared with Ndathi’s 162. A similarly wide margin was observed in Mukou polling station where the former CS had 485 against the Governor’s 78.

Well, Kirinyaga people have spoken, they are proud of “one of their own” – super scandalous…

