Ann ‘Waiguru’ Mwangi jnr elected SONU Chairperson via controversial delegates conference

The worst system ever introduced in Student Leadership and Student Politics is the so called delegate system.

Delegate system has completely neutered down the quality of student leaders produced by these Universities. The excitement. The overnight drafting of strategies. The door to door campaigns. The Kamukunjis. The crowd moving speeches. The pomp and glamour. Competitor intelligence gathering. The grit. The political sharpening of students has all been done away with. What we have now is a farce. A body not more than school prefects. Popular vote reduced to a delegate vote. Few Delegates, often politically clueless, voting to decide on behalf of thousands of students.

Not so long ago, student leaders played a critical role in the fight for second liberation. For decades, Student politicians shaped the national discourse. Student Leadership was a serious affair. It was the training ground for future political champions. The oven for burning and sharpening young boys and girls to be serious political tacticians. Election of SONU, KUSA or MUSO Chairperson was a sure ticket to a future thriving political career. Look around, most of the vibrant political names that run the political scene now are products of student politics. Name them. But not anymore. The delegate system is a Pro-establishment system that only works for criticism-averse university administrations and the government of the day. – containing activism and opposition. As a former student leader and a former active voice in campus student politics, I cry for the Student Unions. Who shall make student leadership great again? Repeal that University Act now! #Share if you support. #Share if you support. Ms Ann Mwangi, a third-year law student, is the new chairperson of University of Nairobi Students Association (UNSA) and the first woman to hold the position formerly known as SONU. Ms Mwangi garnered 24 votes against Samuel Ayoma’s eight while Ertiman Oile got 4. Congrats 👏. pic.twitter.com/mW2DdVJT4S — Embakasi Finest (@MboyaLives) April 7, 2019

