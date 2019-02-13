Angel Di Maria booed, as he ashamed Man-U in a 2-0 win for PSG

Angel Di Maria was booed relentlessly by a section of Manchester United fans and even bottles thrown at him but the Argentine had the last laugh as he set up two goals and enjoyed an eventful evening as PSG won Champions League last-16 first leg.

The PSG winger was highly criticised after he underachieving when he played for the United for only one season.



According to reports, he got booed the second he walked off the bus at Old Trafford even way before he went to warm up on the pitch.

His evening appeared to be get when he suffered an injury in the first half after Ashley Young shoved him off the pitch and into a metal barrier. Luckily, he was able to continue after treatment.

Angel di MariaDi Maria went on to have a big impact in the second half, providing two vital assists, with the first a corner that picked out Presnel Kimpembe to convert at close range but as the other PSG players celebrated, he had a few “not so good” words with the United supporters.

Di Maria was booed off when he was replaced on 81 minutes.

His manager, Thomas Tuchel, was delighted with how he dealt with the hostility from the crowd.

“Di Maria is very competitive. If you tease him, it does not make him weaker,” Tuchel said.

“I thought he had a good relationship with the fans. He was a bit nervous and needed to be calmer in the first half. In the end he did well.”

While speaking to Radio 5 Live, former United defender Phil Neville said, “we didn’t see this type of performance from Angel Di Maria under Louis van Gaal when he had the red shirt of Manchester United on.”

“He’s definitely had a happy return to Old Trafford. He was brilliant.”