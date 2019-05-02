Supreme leader, the Africa Union high representative for Infrastructure H.E Raila Odinga arrived back to Nairobi quietly from China where he represented AU in the Infrastucture/bridge conference that was attended by heads of state and governments from all continents, he was received by host of ODM mps at the JKIA and had a brief meeting at the Government VIP lounge #MbelePamoja
….and baba Raila returned from China quietly, represented AU in China infrastructure conference
Supreme leader, the Africa Union high representative for Infrastructure H.E Raila Odinga arrived back to Nairobi quietly from China where he represented AU in the Infrastucture/bridge conference that was attended by heads of state and governments from all continents, he was received by host of ODM mps at the JKIA and had a brief meeting at the Government VIP lounge #MbelePamoja
Leave a Reply