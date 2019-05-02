Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

….and baba Raila returned from China quietly, represented AU in China infrastructure conference

Leave a Comment

Supreme leader, the Africa Union high representative for Infrastructure H.E Raila Odinga arrived back to Nairobi quietly from China where he represented AU in the Infrastucture/bridge conference that was attended by heads of state and governments from all continents, he was received by host of ODM mps at the JKIA and had a brief meeting at the Government VIP lounge #MbelePamoja

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies