ANC Secretary General Barrack Muluka Bashes ODM Leadership

Musalia Mudavadi led ANC Secretary General has no kind words for ODM Party which is one of the sister parties that make the NASA Coalition.

Speaking during JKL show on Citizen TV, Muluka threw shade at ODM leader Raila Odinga saying should the leader go against the MOU he has with co principals on not seeking the Presidency in 2022 then “I can tell him for free that he will fail.”

The Political commentator and lecturer further chided Raila on his alleged comments carried on a section of mainstream media that he smells betrayal from Co-principals. Raila has however denied that he made such remarks.

He further revealed that on the eve of the controversial swearing in ceremony, Raila told his Co-principals Moses Wetangula (Ford-Kenya), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC) and Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) to switch off their phones and that he would call them with a foreign Nigerian number.

“They did not and he finally managed to call one of them (co-principals) and told them these people have marooned me,” Muluka revealed.

He said NASA will go on regardless of ODM’s ‘chest thumping’ saying the coalition has other parties alongside ODM.