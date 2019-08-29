ANC boss Mudavadi vows to fight handshake team’s BBI report

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has vowed to shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

This is according to ANC Secretary-General Barrack Muluka, who spoke during an interview on KTN News last night where he said that the team is going nowhere with the report.

Muluka said that they had decided not to attend the meetings of the BBI team because they had no legal backing at all.

He noted that the team was formed after President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga decided to bury their differences but other political parties were not consulted before the formation of the same.

Muluka affirmed that his boss is not ready to support something that will only favour two individuals because it only promotes their interests in the long run.

“Mudavadi will team up with other opponents to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga should the BBI lead to a referendum,” said Mr Muluka, as quoted by Standard.

He further noted that ANC never made any presentations in regard to the matter, adding that it will not allow its members and the rest of the nation to be misled in the end.

“My party leader Mudavadi and the party itself did not make any presentations to the Building Bridges Initiative, therefore, we will go flat out to shoot down any referendum if it is recommended,” he added.

