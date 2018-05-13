Ambassador At Large H E The Rt Hon Raila Odinga Off To London, Britain for Weeklong Official Visit

Ambassador at large His Excellence The Rt Hon Engineer Raila Amollo Odinga left for London, Great Britain for a weeklong official visit.

He is accompanied by Nyando MP Jared Odoyo

The People’s president is scheduled to deliver lectures at universities in London, meet government officials as well as Kenyans living in the UK.



“Mr. Odinga is scheduled to deliver lectures at Cambridge University on Tuesday, May 15, and at Oxford University on Thursday, May 17 as a guest of Cambridge Union and Oxford Union respectively,” spokesman Dennis Onyango said in a statement on Sunday.

The former premier is also scheduled to hold a meeting with UK Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office on Wednesday.

He is expected to use the meetings to explain his move for handshake with Uhuru Kenyatta, the man has accused of robbing him presidential victory twice

The handshake now known as the building bridges initiative, the idea coined by Raila and President Uhuru after their March 9 handshake will feature on the agenda.

He will also meet Kenyans living in the UK on Friday at the Greenwood Lecture Theatres of King’s College in London.