(Amazing Photos) Senator Sakaja Gifts Kids At Bahati Rehabilitation Centre With Early Christmas

Sharing, Laughter, food and fun are some of the things that make Christmas special for most people. Sadly not everyone is fortunate to have this. That’s why it was such a great honor to share and serve the rehabilitated boys (former street children)of Bahati Rehabilitation Centre in Makadara and boy did we have a good time!! Merry Christmas
– NAIROBI SUPER SENATOR JOHNSON SAKAJA
Comments
James says
My fren Sakaja…you are young!!! avoid these yesteryears populist gimmicks. Focus on policy that will bring masses about of poverty. Then they can afford their own Xmas instead of rejoicing at your handouts.
mimi says
while sakaja is busy building bridges and uniting Kenyans and preaching among Kenyans .Another idiot devil worshipper power hungry aloser expired and most hated politician in Kenya who sacrificed his own kids with aim getting power but failed terribly is on spree inciting Kenyans lying his fellow tribesmen fools and idiots about fake swearing with aim of harvesting more blood from those zombies to boosting his supernatural black magic powers. one thing is clear better Kenya burn or divided rather than being ruled by that uncircumcised gorilla. not in our Kenya we can’t let that happened in our country. we can’t imagine OJINGA being prezo . let them go and swear that useless loser in mingingo and they can even declared him their god there if they wish
Anonymous says
Sakaja We saw it in Bagdad Sadam Hussein used to feed capitured children with milk. Idi Amin Dada Bokasa and Gadafi stop childish your zero behaviours Who babtized you super senator my foot.