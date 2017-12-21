(AMAZING PHOTOS) This Man Sakaja! See Why Thousands Are Thanking And Wishing Him Well On Social Media

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya (The Banana Peddler)

When Nairobians christened him SUPER SENATOR even before he was elected, they were not fools. They knew what they were doing.

They irresistibly elected Johnson Sakaja as the leader of their choice under a peaceful, free, fair and credible elections. They did so with pride and they are now happy about it.

To confirm he did not go to the Senate by fraud, the man has proved them right. Ever since he was overpoweringly elected to serve the people of Nairobi, hon Sakaja has reconfirmed time without number that he is worthy his onions.

Despite the challenges including a few oral stones hurled at him by haters, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja with his integrity intact, has done everything right.

Recently during the Koth Biro, quarters where Senator Sakaja was chief guest, a child fan confined to a wheelchair was wheeled into the stadium by his friends (also children)

By God’s grace,they caught the eye of the Senator who invited them and made the young man guest of honour by relinquishing his position to him.

Yesterday, mheshimiwa invited the young disabled man together with his comrades to his office and gave them a VVIP treatment.

As if that is not enough, and being the selfless and generous man he is, he gifted the boy with a brand new modern wheelchair and offered to cater for corrective surgery expenses for the boy to walk again.

He did not stop their. To reward the three boys who accompanied their friend, he offered to pay school fees for each one of them until they finish their studies. He also vowed to ensure they don’t lack a meal.

Here is what Mheshimiwa had to say in his Facebook account.



“They moved us by their love and kindness when they were spotted wheeling their friend for a football game at Ziwani. I’m glad that Flita and his friends came by today to see me. Was able to gift him with a brand new wheelchair that he can ride as he exercises his limbs. He has been in dire need of a surgical procedure to correct his digestive system. I have organised for him to travel tomorrow and will cater for this. I will also take care of all the four boys educational needs. Together with their local leaders, I will ensure that their parents are able to earn a steady income so as to cater for them. May God continue to bless them”