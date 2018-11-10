Amazing: All Heads Of Units at Safaricom Are Women !

All Business Functions at Safaricom now under women

The three Safaricom business functions are now headed by women.

1. Sylvia Mulinge- the Chief Customer Officer (Consumer Business, Sales Operations, Brand Marketing & Experience, Digital Marketing, Market Development and Customer Service)

2.Deborah Mallowah- the Chief Business Development Officer (Innovation & Business Opportunities, Geographical Expansion, Knowledge Management, Research, Insights & Big Data),

3.Rita Okuthe the Chief Enterprise Business Officer ( Corporates, SMES, Government, Farmers and E-commerce). There is the Chief Financial Services Officer, a man who is charge of Mpesa but that is mainly concerned with Product Management & Development.