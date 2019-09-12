Am tied on who to support for the Kibra by election- Senator Sakaja

Nairobi County Senator Johnson Sakaja has revealed why he is not supporting his favourite candidate in the Kibra by-election.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s JKLive show on Wednesday evening, Sakaja revealed that his initial opinion was for the party support an ODM candidate in Kibra.

According to him, due to the limited-term remaining to the 2022 elections, it was only ideal that the late Ken Okoth’s legacy was left to be propelled by his brother Bernad Okoth.

“I got a chance to speak. I said that because of Ken Okoth’s legacy and only three years left, I felt that it would have been good for all of us to support one candidate” sated Sakaja

Sakaja revealed that he advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to stay out of the discussions so that the party members will b free to come and air their opinions on whom they want to back.

He went on to add that after consulting with other party officials, the party decided to field a candidate and being in a party that is governed by the rules, he was not going to support a candidate from another party.

“I talked to the President and other party officials concerning the same. They consulted with other people and finally, they decided to field a candidate, so as a member of the party which is governed by the political parties act, that prevents me then from supporting another candidate” expressed Sakaja.

He expressed his hope that the people of Kibra will choose their preferred candidate without being coerced adding that will help in upholding the already existing unity in the country.

Asked on whether the President will go out campaigning for Mariga if incase he bounces back to the race, Sakaja said he was not quite sure of the same.

He added that elections will come and go and it is the people of Kibra who will decide despite the people who will be on the ground to campaign for their candidate.

“I don’t know. He is the party leader he can be represented by his deputy or come there himself. It’s his choice” he stated.

Sakaja also refuted claims going round that Mariga is Dr. William Ruto’s candidate. He termed him as a jubilee party candidate urging Kenyans to stop creating negative impressions just because the candidate was seen taking a photo with William Ruto.