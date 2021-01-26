Am ready to reveal how Uhuru rigged out Raila in 2013, 2017, Baba has been winning

Former Nairobi governor Mike movie Sonko who has now revealed what transpired in the 2013 and 2017.

The spoken former City boss said that the two elections were rigged in favour of President Uhuru kenyatta and that the ODM leader had won twice.

In the past weeks the former governor has been brushing shoulders with Kenya most dangerous group of men and women popularly known as the deep state and the system.



In a recent attack the former governor accused interior coordination principal secretary karanja kibicho over incitement and intimidations that clouded the 2017 general elections.

He further added that in company rule the principal secretary and other members of the deep state he was given the task look for vehicles which who burnt down in town at gong road with accusations being leveled against orange democratic movement supporters.

In 2019 Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka sensationally claimed unnamed people in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government could not have allowed ODM leader Raila Odinga to win the 2017 general elections.

He made this declaration during a tell-it-all interview with Citizen TV on Sunday. He did not substantiate.

Musyoka, who served as the country’s vice-president between 2007-2012 also dismissed Ukambani governors Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Charity Ngilu (Kitui) as opportunists.

These three politicians appear keen to succeed Musyoka, 68, as the Kamba region kingpin.

Musyoka has on two occasions contested the general election in 2013 and 2017 as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

This pairing finished second, behind President Uhuru Kenyatta and DP William Ruto on both occasions. Odinga has rejected the results of the election on both occasions, leading to chaos, violence and deaths.

He also unsuccessfully vied for the top seat in 2007.

“I remember in 2017, I had a bitter argument with my friend Raila because I addressed the issue of the deep State. I was trying to tell Raila to allow me to deal with it (become NASA flagbearer) because I think the deep government will not allow you to win the election,” said Musyoka.

“In Africa, you have to understand there is a significance of deep government and this is after my deep knowledge of government. I have been vice-president, I have been minister several times. I want to give you an example, the late Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe President) stayed in office for a very long time was because of the deep government. The army there said we will never salute Tsvangirai (as the Head of State). And they never did.”

The late Morgan Tsvangirai was a popular opposition leader in Zimbabwe who on three occasions contested the presidency and lost to Mugabe.

Musyoka also explained that the ruling Jubilee Party is ‘fractured’, while insisting he had not thought about retirement from active politics, yet.