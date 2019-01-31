I was not party to decision gifting DP Ruto Weston Hotel land- NLC boss Swazuri distances self

National Land Commission (NLC) Chairman Muhammad Swazuri on Wednesday distanced himself from a recent decision that spared Weston Hotel from demolition.

NLC last week ordered for a revaluation of the land on which the hotel sits to establish its current market price to enable it (Weston Hotel) officially buy the land from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) as reimbursement.

The decision caused public uproar with Kenyans questioning why Weston Hotel, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto, was not demolished as has been the case with other buildings built on public or riparian land.

Mr. Swazuri however, speaking on Citizen TV’s Day Break show on Wednesday, stated that the decision was made in his absence.

The NLC boss, whose term ends on February 19, 2019, instead tossed blame to his Vice Chair Abigael Mbagaya whom he accused of approving and signing the decision without consulting him.

“I was charged on August 13, 2018 and, through some technicalities, was bundled out of office until November 30. The rest of the commission adjudicated on that matter during that time and they made a decision in my absence,” said Mr. Swazuri.