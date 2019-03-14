Am not afraid of anyone, my courage must come from God- Prof.Magoha during his vetting in parliament

Prof. Magoha appeared before parliament vetting committee today to prove his ability to lead the education docket with numerous questions being asked but the professor tackled them all leaving the speaker with nothing more but thanking the former don at the university of Nairobi for appearing before them.

Prof. Magoha insisted that corruption in his administration will not be entertained.

“I am not afraid of anyone, my courage must come from God because if I find you earning money that is not yours, I will take it that, that is your choice. If you are required to earn a wage you should work for it,” said Magoha.

“Anyone who chooses to plunder government funds I will not be very kind to them because it’s a choice,” he told the Committee on Appointments.

Magoha on ethnicity: I headed a university of Nairobi with the capacity of filling it with Luos. But there was no issue of ethnicity. If you are trying to take me towards that trajectory, I will not indulge you. By appointing someone because he comes from somewhere else I am shooting myself in the foot. When you are looking for output, people from every part of the country will emerge. What I ask is, is he able to do the work? If you think that you can take me in that direction then I will disappoint you and if I don’t fit the bill then I will not serve you. I intend to serve in this post without fear or favour.

House Speaker Justin Muturi closes the vetting session, thanks Prof. Magoha for appearing and giving candid responses to questions asked, adds that Parliament has not received any adverse report in regards to the nomination of Prof. Magoha as Education CS.

He was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta and if members of the National Assembly approve his nomination, he will be sworn in as Cabinet Secretary taking over from Amb Amina Mohamed who was moved to the Sports docket after her predecessor Rashid Echesa was sacked.